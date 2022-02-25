CHEYENNE – For the second time this week, a budget amendment that called for expanding Medicaid coverage to around 24,000 Wyomingites was kept from debate in the Legislature.
“This is Medicaid expansion,” Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said, bringing an amendment to the 2023-24 biennium budget to the House of Representatives floor Friday afternoon.
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, immediately called for the House Rules Committee to make a decision on the “germaneness” of making an amendment to the budget that would allow for Medicaid expansion.
The Rules Committee came to a split vote, so Speaker of the House Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, ruled that the amendment was germane. His ruling was immediately challenged by Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne. Legislators voted 30-27 in favor of Styvar's motion, thus refusing to hear Connolly's amendment.
Before the vote, a debate about whether an amendment to allow for Medicaid expansion would be even be allowed ensued.
"Wyoming has a bare bones Medicaid program. Medicaid in the state of Wyoming is for waivers and that stuff. This is adding a whole new group to this that this whole body needs to agree upon," said Styvar, who originally objected to Barlow's ruling that the amendment should be heard. "The bills failed last time."
Connolly said that additional federal Medicaid funding would go straight into the Wyoming Department of Health's budget.
"It goes straight into health care financing. All it does is it increases one of the columns of federal funds, and it adds a footnote," Connolly said. "It also will end up increasing the general fund. What could be more germane, honestly, than talking about money within an existing program?"
But Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, said she agreed that Medicaid expansion is significant policy, and that it deserved a full debate.
"We all know that we don't have time to get that done and do the budget today," she said, referring to the fact there were other third-reading budget amendments to consider. "There is some gamesmanship at play, but I think we are better off fully vetting big policy."
Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, questioned the constitutionality of debating adding Medicaid expansion to the budget, but Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, said that despite constitutionality, access to health care is a civil right.
"It is clear that it is relevant and appropriate," he said. "It is natural and logical. (Martin Luther King, Jr.) said the last civil right that we would achieve would be health care, and as the minority chair leader said, this goes directly into the Department of Health."
At the same time the House was rejecting Connelly's amendment, the Senate was considering its own budget amendment for the second time this week. It ultimately failed by a 24-6 vote.