State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, speaks during a house session on redistricting on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Capitol. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming House of Representatives voted 46-11 Monday not to concur with the Senate's changes to the redistricting plan. 

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, asked representatives to give the Joint Conference Committee a chance to negotiate the changes after 11 amendments were approved. Not only was he concerned with the new 60-30 map in House Bill 100, but there were areas now at the low end of the standard 5% deviation. 

"It's fair to say the version passed by the other body has some significant issues," he said, "certainly for my county, with a plan that was never looked at." 

The original version of HB 100 contained a plan that would increase the House to 62 members and the Senate to 31. That plan came after months of work by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, co-chaired by Zwonitzer and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.

Zwonitzer said county clerks reached out to legislators to share their concern for the newly modified bill, which he hoped to clean up at their request. 

The Conference Committee was scheduled to convene Monday afternoon to begin efforts to find a compromise. 

