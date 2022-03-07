...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Platte, Goshen, and
Laramie counties, Central and Southern Laramie Range.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy,
snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, speaks during a house session on redistricting on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Capitol. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming House of Representatives voted 46-11 Monday not to concur with the Senate's changes to the redistricting plan.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, asked representatives to give the Joint Conference Committee a chance to negotiate the changes after 11 amendments were approved. Not only was he concerned with the new 60-30 map in House Bill 100, but there were areas now at the low end of the standard 5% deviation.
"It's fair to say the version passed by the other body has some significant issues," he said, "certainly for my county, with a plan that was never looked at."
The original version of HB 100 contained a plan that would increase the House to 62 members and the Senate to 31. That plan came after months of work by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, co-chaired by Zwonitzer and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.
Zwonitzer said county clerks reached out to legislators to share their concern for the newly modified bill, which he hoped to clean up at their request.
The Conference Committee was scheduled to convene Monday afternoon to begin efforts to find a compromise.