CHEYENNE – A clash between the House and Senate over whether an advisory committee should be included in discussions for a recalibration of Wyoming’s K-12 education funding model ended with the House version – considered the more standard of the two – winning approval Thursday.
Throughout the session, lawmakers have been working on a bill that would create a select committee of six senators and six representatives to examine avenues for recalibrating the state’s K-12 education funding model. But as House Bill 40 made its way through the Senate, changes were added that members of the House ultimately couldn’t stomach.
The amendments passed in the Senate would have established an advisory committee to work alongside lawmakers as they work on recalibration, which the Legislature is required to do every five years. The process includes examining all that is offered to K-12 students in the state and the necessary funding to offer those programs.
On Thursday, the last day of the legislative session, lawmakers from the House and Senate discussed their disagreements during a joint conference committee.
The Senate amendments, seven in total, would have established an advisory committee that would include representatives from several industries, including agriculture, energy and tourism. In the meeting Thursday afternoon, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, argued the amendments were necessary to ensure voices outside the education community were heard.
“Why do we keep asking the same folks who are weighing in on this?” Ellis asked. “Why aren’t we getting a broader look at the citizens of our community?”
Yet the amendments didn’t sit well with the House, whose members argued it wasn’t necessary. Rep. David Northrup, R-Powell, who chairs the House Education Committee, said he preferred the way it came out of his chamber – “nice and clean.” Other representatives agreed, arguing the recalibration process already considers those voices.
“We do not have to pass a law to have these people talk to us,” Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said. “I’m concerned that we start opening this up and we have so many hands in the cookie jar, then what happens when one group doesn’t like what the other group says?”
The senators on the conference committee disagreed, arguing the industry perspectives would only be considered by creating something through state statute. A few members of the public, including Wyoming Business Alliance President Cindy DeLancey, argued the change needed to happen as Wyoming tries to diversify its economy.
“I just really encourage you to be open to the idea to have some new discussions with some new voices to examine what our options are,” DeLancey said.
After discussing the bill for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon, the two sides came out of the meeting without an agreement, meaning the state’s Management Council would have decided which lawmakers would serve on the select committee.
“If this bill dies, Management Council is going to do what they want to do,” Brown said in the meeting. “They’re going to appoint who they want to appoint, and we’re going to study what they want to study. This is the perfect situation for us to compromise.”
At some point after the meeting Thursday, however, the lawmakers reached an agreement to stick with the House version and do away with all of the Senate amendments. Later in the day, Northrup said the final compromise was reached “on the fly,” with members of the Senate ultimately deciding the House version was better than no bill at all.
“I started cleaning out my desk and I walked away, and (the senators) came over and said, ‘We really want to do something,’ so they rolled on me,” Northrup told his fellow House members on the floor as they concurred with the bill.
The decision to go with the more standard process for recalibration comes as the state is also weighing a reexamination of the “basket of goods,” which includes various content areas (currently 10) that must be taught in Wyoming under state law. Several officials, including State Superintendent of Instruction Jillian Balow, have advocated for a reexamination, which appears likely to begin sometime over the interim session.
With the concurrence approval of both chambers, HB 40 will now head to Gov. Mark Gordon for final consideration.