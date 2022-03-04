CHEYENNE – Lawmakers in a joint conference committee meeting Friday backed off of an amendment that would restrict funding to the University of Wyoming's Gender and Women's Studies Department. Instead, the new plan would instead require more broad reporting to the Legislature about such courses.
The previous budget amendment to Senate File 1, “General government appropriations,” would stipulate that no general fund money for UW could be spent on this one department.
Instead, the budget footnote would now require the university to report numbers of students who take noncredit, non-required, but incentivized coursework on behavioral and sexual health to the Legislature.
The swapping of language in SF 1 budget amendment 9 received a 9-1 vote. Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, said he could not support the change.
“In our end of the hall, we determined that that amendment was not germane," Schwartz said regarding his chamber of the legislature. "Revising it is not acceptable."
Joint Appropriations Committee co-Chair and Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, explained the budget amendment in the committee meeting. He said that there are both credit and non-credit courses that provide “student registration bumps,” and those are what lawmakers would require reporting on.
According to the change in language, the university would also have to report the effect of those policies on whether students choose to study such women's subjects.
“Let me just go back and explain the student registration bumps,” Perkins said in committee. “It has been reported that … one of the things that the university does is they have some noncredit courses they want all students to take. Some of them have to do with healthy sexual practices, some of them have to do with drinking, some of them have to do with other things. You are not required to take those courses, but if you don’t take those courses, they will bump your registration to the last day of registration so that you effectively can’t register for the course that you want.
“That is an example of a disincentive or incentive they use with students, where they don’t say you have to do this, but you might as well (have to),” Perkins said. “We just want to know about those things because those things add burdens and cost money.”
Various bills
A Joint Conference Committee has been working to reconcile dozens of budget amendments made to mirror budget bills, which went through the House and the Senate last week. The Senate’s bill, Senate File 1, “General government appropriations,” included an amendment to defund the department. The House’s bill, House Bill 1, “General government appropriations-2,” did not.
On Feb. 25, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, brought an amendment to the Senate’s 2023-24 biennium budget bill. What she proposed would have made appropriations to UW conditional on the stipulation that the university “shall not expend any general funds, federal funds or other funds under its control for any gender studies courses, academic programs, co-curricular programs or extra-curricular programs."
Explaining her amendment, Steinmetz read from language describing UW Gender and Women's Studies coursework, including that it would “translate feminist and social justice theories into service and activism.”
“Fellow senators, I just have to ask you, what are we doing here at the University of Wyoming with these courses?” Steinmetz said. “I would ask your favorable consideration to direct our funds in a more appropriate manner for taxpayer dollars. Vote your conscience on this one, because my conscience won’t let me sleep without addressing it here in this body today.”
On Friday, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, asked how many students the bill would impact. Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said that last year, there were only four Wyoming students and one nonresident student in the program.
Student numbers
How many students might be affected can depend on how one looks at the situation, testimony indicated.
But Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said the budget amendment would be much more far-reaching. He also spoke about the importance of academic freedom at the university.
“Providing a dynamic and free and inquisitive and exploratory environment where people can learn and discuss a broad diversity of topics, that is what a university is about,” he said.
Rothfuss said there may only have been four students majoring in the program last year. Many more would be affected, as other students minor in the topic, and hundreds take courses in the department, he noted. According to other testimony Feb. 25, the cuts could affect 105 courses and 30 degree programs, as well as related activities on the campus.
Speaking with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Tuesday, Michelle Jarman, associate director of UW’s Gender and Women’s Studies programs, said that an undefined ban on gender studies could extend into the science fields, psychology, education and even into business.
“This kind of intense scrutiny and interest in controlling the curriculum from the Legislature, it is a very troubling development, to say the least,” Jarman said. “Students deserve to have these classes available. But they are also not required for students.”
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said last week that he believed the amendment would be limited to only the Gender and Women’s Studies department, which he called an “extremely biased, ideologically driven program that I can’t see any academic legitimacy to.” He said the budget amendment would send a message that university professors need to “clean up their act” in terms of the courses they are offering to include a “breadth of points of view and not just an extreme one.”
Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, tried to bring the same amendment to the House floor, but Rep. Lloyd Laursen, R-Lander, made an objection. The House Rules Committee ruled Bear’s amendment was not germane to the budget, and he withdrew it.