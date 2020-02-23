CHEYENNE – Two weeks into the Legislature’s budget session, some lawmakers, including a few top leaders in the Capitol, are eyeing a big change to the state’s budget sessions.
As in every even-numbered year, the 2020 session has been focused on crafting the state budget, and lawmakers have begun amending the nearly $3 billion budget for the 2021-22 biennium over the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, in odd-numbered years, the Legislature convenes for a “general session,” with the two sessions totaling 60 legislative days over the course of each biennium.
During budget sessions, every bill must first win approval from two-thirds of its originating chamber before it can be referred to a committee for discussion. The deadline for bills to be introduced was Friday of the first week, and much of the focus in those first five days of the session was on those introductory votes.
A proposal from House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, would get rid of that two-thirds threshold for budget sessions. While it won introduction, the proposal for what would be a huge change to the process faces a long road before it would be implemented.
House Joint Resolution 4 advanced out of committee last week, meaning it will likely be discussed on the House floor. Because HJR 4 would be a constitutional amendment, it would somewhat ironically need to win approval from two-thirds of each chamber. If that happened, it would then be put on the ballot for Wyoming voters to decide.
For Harshman, who presides over the larger House chamber, the process has done nothing but eat up time that could be used focusing on the budget. In an interview during the session’s first week, Harshman called the two-thirds introductory vote “a horrendous waste of time.”
“When you have this two-thirds, wholly undemocratic process to introduce an idea, nothing surprises me,” Harshman said. “It’s the minority rules.”
Harshman noted projects like a medical school for Casper proposed in the 1970s that would likely have been funded had they not hit the two-thirds road block.
“We’d have a dome over War Memorial (Stadium),” Harshman said. “It passed majority, but couldn’t pass two-thirds, so that’s a problem.”
Those are just a few examples of the policy questions that Harshman argued are avoided when they can’t win introduction.
“We wasted a week of valuable time taking two-thirds votes to introduce a bill,” Harshman said.
Yet across the Capitol in the Senate, there appears to be less support for such a proposal. With only 30 members compared to the House’s 60, the Senate faces much less of a whirlwind when it introduces bills.
In an interview during the session’s first week, Senate President Drew Perkins said lawmakers’ attitudes varied on Harshman’s proposal, sometimes depending on the way recent votes fell.
“There’s some in there that would think about it, but the Senate as a whole is not enthusiastic about changing it,” Perkins said.
With the state facing a projected structural revenue deficit of more than half a billion dollars in the next few years, some proposals to address those funding woes have fallen short on introduction, a point Perkins acknowledged wasn’t aided by the two-thirds threshold.
“It makes it all the more difficult during a budget session talking about revenue, because two-thirds of the people have to want to talk about it before you can even talk about it,” Perkins said.
The discussion came a few days before House Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, expressed his frustration with the lack of focus on revenue this session during the third reading of the Senate’s budget bill Friday. While the Senate as a whole may lack the appetite for such a change, Rothfuss has signed off as a co-sponsor to Harshman’s resolution.
HJR 4 could be discussed on the House floor in the next few days. On Friday, Harshman said he had “no illusions about the finish line” for his proposal, adding he hopes the resolution will at least open a dialogue about the process.
“The idea (with the two-thirds vote) was to prevent frivolous bills,” Harshman said. “Well, we basically kind of did just the opposite with a lot of frivolous bills. ... Tough bills are usually 35-25 (in a vote). Bills that make a difference for the people are tough.”