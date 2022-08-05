Information about Cheyenne's Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. Screenshot on Wednesday from the website of the Housing & Community Development Division.
CHEYENNE – Applications are now open for membership on the city of Cheyenne's Housing and Community Development Advisory Council.
Applications are due by Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.
The necessary materials can be submitted online via cheyennecity.org or in person at the mayor's office, located in room 310 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. in Cheyenne.
The council is meant to act "as a liaison between the Housing and Community Development Office, residents and Cheyenne’s City Council," according to a Monday news release from the city.
Duties of council members include receiving feedback from "very low and moderate-income community residents," expressing community needs to the city and overseeing grant processes, the release noted.
