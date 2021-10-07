CHEYENNE – Hundreds of residents received flu and COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at a special one-day clinic hosted by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
Health officials said it was one of the most successful large-scale clinics the health department has hosted in Cheyenne and another step in the right direction. Before Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported a COVID vaccination rate of 40% in Laramie County.
The flu clinic has been hosted annually in Cheyenne for many years now, but this was the first time health care providers had access to COVID-19 vaccines, as well. The clinic was organized as a drive-thru in Frontier Park last year, and since the COVID-19 vaccine had not been fully developed yet, residents had the option to receive their flu vaccine and to be tested for coronavirus.
This year, community members could receive their first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine and a flu shot for free.
Residents were welcome to make their own decision on which vaccine they wanted to receive. Some came to the clinic just for their annual flu shot before the colder weather moves in, while others wanted to receive the COVID vaccine.
Debra Snyder got her COVID booster shot and said, “It’s not going to hurt anyone, and better safe than sorry.”
She was one of the many Cheyenne residents who visited the clinic. The doors opened at 7 a.m., and nurses said there was already a line at the door, with a steady number of people continuing throughout the day.
By the end, more than 500 vaccines were administered in total, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Director Kathy Emmons said. About a quarter of those were people getting both a COVID vaccine dose and the flu shot at the same time. The rest were people getting one or the other, she said.
“We’re encouraging people to get vaccinated for COVID because we want to get people back to some kind of normalcy,” Emmons said.
A return to normal life is not the only benefit of getting vaccinated, though. In order to further boost the vaccination rate in Laramie County, residents are also being offered an incentive from the health department.
Officials started the program last month, which awards $100 to the first 500 residents who show proof of full vaccination. Emily Robinette, a public information officer at the health department, said this is their way of saying thank you to those taking steps to protect their fellow community members.
She said not very many people in the county have taken advantage of the program. She hopes residents will make their way to their offices and show proof of identity and a vaccination card.
“It’s the single way that you can personally take your health into your own hands and protect yourself from preventable diseases,” Robinette said.
Valencia Bautista, a nurse working at the clinic Thursday, said getting vaccinated is also a way to support health care workers. She said Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is still overwhelmed with patients, and taking any opportunity to mitigate community spread is helpful.
Laramie County has continued to experience a rise in positive COVID cases. Between 250 and 270 cases are reported per week to the county health department, most of which are unvaccinated people. Cheyenne has also not moved out of the high-risk community transmission category.
“We want to keep as many people as possible out of the hospital,” Emmons said.