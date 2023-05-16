Grizzly killed near Cody

{p dir=”ltr”}A 530-pound boar grizzly bear was found dead near Newton Creek Picnic Site on the morning of May 1. A Cody hunter has been charged with killing the animal.{/p}

 Courtesy

Powell Tribune

POWELL — The grizzly bear found dead along the North Fork Highway last week was killed by a Cody area hunter who said he mistook the animal for a black bear, according to court documents.

