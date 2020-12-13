SARATOGA – An archery elk hunter in the Sierra Madre Range of southeast Wyoming recently collected a $500 reward from Backcountry Hunters & Anglers after reporting illegal use of an off-highway vehicle on the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District, Medicine Bow National Forest.
BHA works with local land and game managers to offer rewards of up to $500 for public land users who provide a report of illegal OHV use leading to a conviction. More information on the conservation organization and their reward program is available on the BHA website.
On Sept. 15, the hunter provided information to the Forest Service on an OHV violation they came across while archery hunting elk. A camp and OHV were approximately one mile from the nearest legal road on forest land. The suspect had driven on a recently restored and clearly marked closed road, through a riparian area and into prime elk habitat, and tried to hide their camp and OHV at the edge of a large aspen stand. The suspect was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle in violation of designations 36 CFR 261.13. The fine has been paid, and the case is closed.
The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland has a long history working with BHA to address wildlife habitat issues. In addition to the rewards program, volunteer days, signage and information sharing have been cooperative efforts.
Both the Forest Service and BHA encourage public land users to self-police, proactively assist law enforcement when they can, and report habitat abuse when they see it, all be it in a non-confrontational way. Off-road motorized violations are a consistent problem on National Forest System lands.
During typical office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, the public should call the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300 to report violations. After hours in Wyoming, call 800-442-2767.