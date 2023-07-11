CHEYENNE – First come, first-serve leftover licenses go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, regional offices and the headquarters office at 5400 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne. The licenses represent the remaining antelope, elk and deer licenses following the leftover draw.
“Over-the-counter license availability changes each year based on what hunters applied for and received in the initial and leftover draws,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager.
Hunters buying over-the-counter leftover licenses are encouraged to pay close attention to the area and license type.
“The majority of these licenses are in hunt areas in which it may be difficult to obtain access. We encourage hunters to seek permission to hunt prior to purchasing an over-the-counter license,” Doering said.
The leftover license availability list is posted on the Game and Fish website.
Also this week, if you’re one of the many hunters making plans to head to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department Hunter Management Area this fall, it's time to apply for permission slips. Applications for HMAs open at 8 a.m. Thursday.
HMAs are typically private ranches where the Game and Fish manages hunting access. These properties may include portions of various private lands, as well as intermixed leased BLM and state lands within the HMA boundary. HMAs are part of the Access Yes program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners and Game and Fish to provide hunters and anglers free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land.
To get access to an HMA, each hunter must apply online for and obtain a printed permission slip.