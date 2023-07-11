CHEYENNE – First come, first-serve leftover licenses go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, regional offices and the headquarters office at 5400 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne. The licenses represent the remaining antelope, elk and deer licenses following the leftover draw.

“Over-the-counter license availability changes each year based on what hunters applied for and received in the initial and leftover draws,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus