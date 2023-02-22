...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
MPH.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Hunters have donated over 20,000 pounds of game meat to hungry families
CHEYENNE – What do you get when you pair a great love of hunting with a passion for helping those in need? Food from the Field, a program led by Wyoming's first lady, Jennie Gordon, to help our most vulnerable neighbors in Wyoming.
Since the inception of the program, hunters have donated more than 20,000 pounds of game meat to help fight hunger in Wyoming.
Food from the Field is a partnership between Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Agriculture and participating processors to streamline game meat donations to food pantries statewide. All deer and elk undergo appropriate CWD testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.
March 10 at noon is the deadline to enter a raffle to win a Commissioner's License to support the Food from the Field initiative. A limited number of tickets are available. For more information, visit nohungerwyo.rallyup.com/c14002/Campaign/Details.