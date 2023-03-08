Elk Mountain Ranch fence

A fence guards private property at the Elk Mountain Ranch, site of a corner-crossing controversy.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

A hunters’ group wants Wyoming residents to debate corner-crossing laws and other trespass issues, saying it won’t wait on a foot-dragging Legislature to have a robust statewide conversation.

The Wyoming Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and others last week proposed that disputed aspects of what constitutes trespass in Wyoming be ironed out through legislative committee hearings over the next 10 months. But a lawmaker said new legislation should not be considered before the resolution of a pending federal court trespass case.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

