CHEYENNE – As efforts to establish a regional hydrogen hub in the Intermountain West continue, the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub coalition released a Request for Expression of Interest on Thursday to solicit input from key stakeholders.
The RFEI provides an avenue for stakeholders such as industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes and the general public to provide input in creating a regional clean hydrogen hub across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, according to a news release from the office of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
In addition, the Rocky Mountain Alliance for Next Generation Energy launched a website that provides information about WISHH and its efforts to establish this hydrogen hub across the four-state region. The website, rangecollaborative.org, also creates a portal for interested parties and stakeholders to respond to the RFEI and offer information on how they could participate in the regional hydrogen hub.
On Feb. 23, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create the WISHH coalition. WISHH is coordinating and developing an application for the regional clean hydrogen hub funding allocated in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Hydrogen projects will not be developed without major investment and buy-in from private companies. While our four states have worked out the parameters of our joint efforts, it is now time to find out what projects the public and industry will find feasible,” Gordon said in the release. “Wyoming has an all-of-the-above, net zero energy strategy and these partnerships will support that goal.”
Visitors to rangecollaborative.org can find details about WISHH members, highlights on the progress of developing the hub and express their interest in their hub involvement through the RFEI. The information submitted through the RFEI will be used to coordinate upcoming efforts in the four states, including the application for the Department of Energy’s Regional Hydrogen Hubs funding, expected to be submitted this fall.