CHEYENNE – As efforts to establish a regional hydrogen hub in the Intermountain West continue, the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub coalition released a Request for Expression of Interest on Thursday to solicit input from key stakeholders.

The RFEI provides an avenue for stakeholders such as industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes and the general public to provide input in creating a regional clean hydrogen hub across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, according to a news release from the office of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

