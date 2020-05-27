CHEYENNE – The Interstate 25 northbound off-ramp to Central Avenue is temporarily closed, as crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin slab repairs.
The ramp closure started Tuesday and is estimated to last seven to 10 days, weather permitting. Crews will first cut, demolish and remove the current slabs, and then pour new ones. The new slabs will need time to cure and gain enough strength before the ramp can be reopened.
Northbound motorists planning to use Exit 12 to Central Avenue should plan an alternate route; a detour will be in place with signage to help guide travelers.
At this time, the on-ramp leading traffic from Central Avenue to go northbound on I-25 will remain open, but it is likely to be temporarily closed for slab repairs in early June. More information about that temporary closure will be released as it is scheduled.
The work is part of a larger slab repair and overlay project underway on I-25 between the Randall Avenue and Horse Creek Road interchanges. The project is expected to be complete at the end of November.
Travelers, commuters and commercial haulers on I-25 should stay alert, slow down and obey all traffic signage through the work zone.