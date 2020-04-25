CHEYENNE – Starting Monday, the Interstate 25 southbound off-ramp to Vandehei Avenue will be temporarily closed, as crews with Simon Contractors complete slab repairs.
The closure is estimated to last about a week, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Crews will first cut, demo and remove the current slabs and then pour new ones. The new slabs will need time to dry and gain enough strength before the off-ramp can be reopened.
Southbound motorists can use the detour off-ramp at Horse Creek Road or the Central Avenue off-ramp farther south during the temporary closure.
The off-ramp work is part of a larger slab repair and overlay project underway on I-25 between the Randall and Horse Creek interchanges.
Travelers should stay alert, slow down and obey all traffic signage through the work zone.