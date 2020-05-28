CHEYENNE – The Interstate 25 southbound on- and off-ramps to Central Avenue will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, May 6, as crews with Simon Contractors begin slab repairs.
The ramp closures are estimated to last about a week, weather permitting, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Crews will first cut, demo and remove the current slabs and then pour new ones. The new slabs will need time to dry and gain enough strength before the ramps can be reopened.
Southbound motorists planning to use the on- and off-ramps should take an alternate route during the temporary closure.
The work is part of a larger slab repair and overlay project underway on I-25 between the Randall and Horse Creek interchanges.
Also part of the project, crews will be closing the northbound right-side driving lane of I-25 for isolated slab repairs starting this Friday, May 1. Much like the southbound portion of the project, motorists will still have access to most northbound on- and off-ramps during the lane closure.
Once crews begin work on the ramps later this spring, some northbound ramps will close temporarily. More information about those closures will be released as they are scheduled.