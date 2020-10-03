CHEYENNE – Bridge work at the Hillsdale interchange of Interstate 80 will involve overnight closures of County Road 140 (Stuckey Road) early next week.
Part of a multi-year bridge replacement project at the interchange, S&S Builders will be working overnight, hanging girders for the westbound structure at exit 377 on Interstate 80, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation news release. Crews will be using a crane parked on CR 140 to lift the girders into place, which necessitates the closure of the county road.
To minimize traffic impacts, work will take place Monday through Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting. A detour will be in place to guide traffic around the work zone.
Traffic on I-80 will continue to move head-to-head in the eastbound lanes from mile markers 372-382 until the winter season, when it will be returned to the normal configuration, the release stated.
The bridge replacement project is expected to be complete in fall 2021. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change due to weather or material and equipment availability.