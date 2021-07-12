CHEYENNE – Crews with S&S Builders, a subcontractor for Simon Contractors, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to demolish a bridge at the Interstate 80 Hillsdale interchange this week, which may cause some delays for travelers on County Road 140/Stuckey Road.
The demolition work is focused on the eastbound structures on I-80 and is expected to take place at night, between about 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday, July 15-16.
Crews will need to close County Road 140/Stuckey Road both directions during this work. A detour will be in place to reroute travelers wanting to use the county road during the bridge demolition.
Current traffic control measures along mile markers 372-382 of I-80 – including head-to-head lanes, reduced speed limits and flaggers, among others – will continue to be in place during the bridge demolition. Motorists through the work zone should stay alert, expect delays and be prepared to slow down. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cellphones.
The overall bridge replacement and pavement project first started in summer 2020 and is expected to be complete in fall 2021. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.