CHEYENNE – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation were scheduled to begin concrete slab work Tuesday on County Road 140/Stuckey Road.
County Road 140/Stuckey Road, north and southbound lanes, are estimated to be closed for 10 days at the Interstate 80 interchange while concrete slab work is completed, according to a WYDOT news release sent by email Tuesday morning. Work includes saw cutting, removing failing concrete slabs and crushed base, replacing and compacting the base, then pouring new concrete.
I-80 eastbound travelers needing to access the TA Travel Center are detoured to exit 370, head north to the I-80 Service Road, then east to the TA Travel Center. The detour will continue for eastbound I-80 traffic on I-80 Service Road eastbound to the Burns interchange at I-80 mile marker 386, where traffic can continue to I-80 eastbound.
Interstate 80 eastbound off and on ramps at exit 377 will be open to local traffic only during this time. A detour will be in place for north and southbound local traffic needing to cross the interstate via Antelope Meadows Drive, Antelope Prairie Lane and I-80 Service Road.
Motorists through the work zone should stay alert, expect delays and be prepared to slow down. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cellphones.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.