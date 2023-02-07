CHEYENNE — A roadway named for the USS Cheyenne SSN-773 naval submarine could one day funnel traffic away from a new Interstate 80/I-25 interchange — although plans remain in the early stages.
For nearly two decades, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has known that a “full reconstruction” is needed at the I-25/I-80 and I-25/Lincolnway interchanges in Cheyenne. WYDOT began the planning process in 2008, but it has been delayed because of a project cost estimated at between $207.2 million and $310.7 million.
“The big issue we’ve had is that it will probably cost several hundred million dollars, and it would be three or four-fold the largest project WYDOT has ever undertaken,” John Davis with WYDOT Management Services said. “Long story short, given our current funding situation, we just don’t have the funds or the prospect for moving forward. We have tried to plan, to get ahead on what it would cost, and we have put in for federal grants for that purpose, planning and design grants, at least four times, and have not succeeded.”
Nonetheless, city leadership has always searched for ways to honor its military population, according to Andrew Worshek, chief of staff in the mayor’s office. To that end, Councilor Richard Johnson proposed that, if completed, a new roadway coming off the interchange be named “USS Cheyenne (SSN-773) Boulevard,” or a similar honorific name, for a Los Angeles-class submarine named for the city of Cheyenne.
I-25/I-80 interchange project
As part of the interchange reconstruction project, WYDOT is proposing a new bridge connecting Lincolnway and land west of I-25. The proposed new bridge would provide access to Business Loop I-80, U.S. 30 and Lincolnway southwest of The Home Depot. According to the city, the road would ultimately continue to the west and be part of the local street network.
The project is presently unfunded, and no construction timeline has been established. But the city’s resolution directs city staff to work with WYDOT to name the resulting new segment of roadway to recognize the USS Cheyenne (SSN-773) naval submarine.
The new interchange is becoming more necessary all the time, Davis said. The current interchange was built based on architecture and geometric design from the 1950s and ‘60s.
“The entrances and exit ramps are pretty tight, and they turn fairly sharply,” Davis said. “That is not the way we do things today, so there is a safety component to that. Plus, it is just wearing out, becoming obsolete infrastructure.”
The existing infrastructure is tough for 18-wheel trucks, especially when it’s windy.
“Ice is a concern, but they tip in the wind. Does that happen all the time? No,” Davis said, adding that the location does not tally more fatalities than other segments of roadway in Wyoming.
“But there are higher crashes than other segments,” he said. “And the U.S. Air Force moves some strategic weapons though that corridor, and, of course, if they had a crash with one of those, that would be a bad day for everybody.”
Jordan Achs, public relations specialist with WYDOT, said that the state agency uses a set of guiding principles when determining what projects to pursue, and the first priority is maintenance.
“With the I-25/I-80 interchange, it is by and large a capacity improvement. It is a little lower priority than maintaining what we have around the state, and making sure the highways we have are up to standards,” Achs said.
There are people working at WYDOT to “tease out” the funding puzzle, Davis said. The project will require quite a bit of federal funding, and within the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, there is a “mega-project allocation.” The state would like to apply for that funding within the allotted five-year time period, Davis said, but must have a state match to do so.
“Unfortunately, right now we can’t even get a match to approach those funds. We’ve got to figure out a way to cobble together enough state funds to access federal funds, discretionary funds, to make this happen,” Davis said.
USS Cheyenne road name
Worshek served as the USS Cheyenne-SSN773 boat chief in the Navy from 2004-06. It was the relationship between the boat and its namesake city that brought him to Cheyenne, he said.
“When I was onboard the submarine, dignitaries from Cheyenne came out and barbecued for us and did things for the sailor of the year,” he said. “It is an incredible relationship.”
In the mid-1970s, the Navy decided to name submarines after communities, he said. That presented namesake cities with the chance to connect with the ships, and “there were a good handful of cities that really embraced this relationship,” he said.
“They adopted the sailors and did things for the sailors, and Cheyenne is one of those,”’ Worshek said.
It was a constituent who asked Johnson to find a roadway to name after the ship, Johnson said.
“We had been looking at potential roads … and this seemed to fit,” he said, adding that he’s supportive of other ways the city honors its military.
Cheyenne officials, Worshak said, are consistently looking for ways to highlight the link between the military and “honor those that have served, and show our appreciation for those that are wearing the uniform today and living in our community.”
“That’s how I got here. I walked in a Frontier Days parade (in the early 2000s) … and in front of the Capitol, the residents of Cheyenne stood up for us,” he said. “You just don’t see that in a lot of places in our country anymore. I fell in love with the people, I fell in love with the community, and made the decision in 2004 that this was going to be my home when I was done with the Navy.”