A view looking northeast of the Interstate 25 and I-80 interchange in May 2022 in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE — A roadway named for the USS Cheyenne SSN-773 naval submarine could one day funnel traffic away from a new Interstate 80/I-25 interchange — although plans remain in the early stages.

For nearly two decades, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has known that a “full reconstruction” is needed at the I-25/I-80 and I-25/Lincolnway interchanges in Cheyenne. WYDOT began the planning process in 2008, but it has been delayed because of a project cost estimated at between $207.2 million and $310.7 million.

