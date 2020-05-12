CHEYENNE – Crews with S&S Builders will start Tuesday on slab repairs to the off-ramp that guides Interstate 80 westbound traffic to the northbound lanes of Interstate 25.
Travelers, commuters and commercial haulers should plan to take alternate routes to their destinations, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The ramp will be closed for approximately 10 days, depending on weather conditions.
A detour will be in place going east on U.S. Highway 30 (Lincolnway) until meeting up with I-25. Signs will be in place to guide motorists through the detour.
This work is part of a district-wide slab repair project that started in March with work on College Drive (WYO 212) near Campstool Road. Last year, the project included repairs to I-80’s eastbound lanes near the I-25 northbound ramp.
The project’s completion date is June 30, according to WYDOT.