CHEYENNE – Calling all singers: “American Idol” is set to hold virtual auditions for Wyoming (as well as Colorado, Montana and Nevada) residents on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
According to a recent news release from the reality singing competition, “American Idol” is using custom-built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first live virtual nationwide search for the nation’s next superstar singer.
“Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states (as well as Washington, D.C.), and “Idol” hopefuls will have the chance to audition in front of show producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour stops in their home state.
Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition. If you can’t make any of the live virtual audition dates, you can submit your audition online.
Visit www.abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions for details.