LARAMIE – After discovering walleye and smallmouth bass in Lake Hattie during routine fish sampling, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds anglers that the illegal transplant of fish is a violation of Wyoming state law.
The walleye and smallmouth bass are most likely the result of an illegal transplant.
Lake Hattie is managed as a trout fishery, and is stocked with more than 175,000 trout and salmon annually. Although bass and walleye are popular sport fish, they are seldom compatible with trout fisheries because both species prey on trout. If these species become established, they are likely to have a significant negative impact on the quality of the trout fisheries in Lake Hattie and Twin Buttes Reservoir, which is connected to Lake Hattie.
The Game and Fish is requesting any information from the public on this illegal fish stocking. Anyone with information can call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP. Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.