LARAMIE – Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System, has been named as the University of Wyoming’s next president.
Seidel was offered a contract Wednesday morning by a unanimous vote of the UW Board of Trustees. He will start the position in July.
“I am honored and thrilled to be selected by the Board of Trustees to take on this important role for both the university and the state of Wyoming,” Seidel said in a press release. “UW is such an incredibly strong and vibrant institution, and it will have an enormous impact on the future of the state and region. Gabrielle and I are excited to be joining the university and community.”
Seidel will receive a three-year contract with an annual base salary of $365,000, a $60,000 housing allowance and a $50,000 contribution to a deferred compensation plan.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Seidel and are confident that he will provide strong leadership for our state’s university,” Board of Trustees Chairman Dave True said in Wednesday’s press release. “We express appreciation to those who participated in the presidential search process, which resulted in a field of strong candidates and allowed us to make an outstanding choice for the university’s new leader.”
Siedel was previously a finalist for the position of president at Boise State University in 2019.
He has led the development of the UI’s Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago and the statewide Illinois Innovation Network and also oversees several other university ventures.
Seidel was previously the director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications in Urbana-Champaign, where he was among the original co-principal investigators for a supercomputing project called Blue Waters, a federally funded project that brought one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers to Urbana-Champaign.
Seidel also previously worked as the senior vice president for research and innovation for the MIT Skoltech Initiative at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow.
He received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics at the University of Pennsylvania, and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from the College of William and Mary.
“I have had the good fortune in my career to be in positions that have enabled me both to develop the education and research capacity of great institutions, like UW, and to harness their strengths to advance the economic well-being of the regions they serve,” Seidel said. “I see UW as the centerpiece of an ‘all-of-state’ effort to diversify and grow Wyoming’s economy.”
In a separate news release, Gov. Mark Gordon welcomed Seidel to the position, and complimented the UW trustees and the search committee for "a thorough and thoughtful process."
"Ed has demonstrated visionary leadership and brings a strong focus on economic development," Gordon said in the release. "His exceptional technical and scientific background will benefit the research efforts of a land grant university.
"I am excited. It is not often that a new governor gets the opportunity to work with a new university president at such a critical time in a state’s history."