WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following an unpredictable year with many changes and challenges, the Internal Revenue Service shared important reminders for taxpayers who are about to file their 2020 federal tax returns.
- Choose direct deposit – The safest, most accurate and fastest way to get a refund is to electronically file and choose direct deposit. Eight out of 10 taxpayers get their refunds by using direct deposit. This is the same electronic transfer system used to deposit nearly 98% of all Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits into millions of accounts.
- Earned Income Tax Credit – The EITC can give qualifying workers with low to moderate income a substantial financial boost. EITC not only reduces the amount of tax someone owes, but may give them a refund, even if they don't owe any taxes or aren’t required to file a return. People must meet certain requirements and file a federal tax return in order to receive this credit. The EITC assistant on IRS.gov can help people determine if they qualify.
- Taxable unemployment compensation – Millions of Americans received unemployment compensation in 2020, many of them for the first time. This compensation is taxable and must be included as gross income on their tax return. Taxpayers can elect to have federal taxes withheld from their unemployment benefits or make estimated tax payments, but many do not take these options. In that case, taxes on those benefits will be paid when the 2020 tax return is filed.
- Interest is taxable – Many individual taxpayers who received a refund on their 2019 tax returns also received interest from the IRS. The interest payments were largely the result of the postponed filing deadline of July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 refund interest payments are taxable, and taxpayers must report the interest on their 2020 federal income tax return.
- Home office deduction – The home office deduction is available to qualifying self-employed taxpayers, independent contractors and those working in the gig economy. However, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act suspended the business-use-of-home deduction from 2018 through 2025 for employees. Employees who receive a paycheck or a W-2 exclusively from an employer are not eligible for the deduction, even if they are currently working from home.
- Workers in the gig economy – Many people found different employment in 2020, including jobs in the gig economy. Taxpayers must report income earned in the gig economy on their tax return. However, gig economy workers generally do not have taxes withheld from their pay as salaried workers normally do. The IRS encourages people earning income in the gig economy to consider making quarterly estimated tax payments to stay current with their federal tax obligations.
- Charitable donation deduction – For people who don’t itemize, individuals who take the standard deduction generally cannot claim a deduction for their charitable contributions. However, the CARES Act permits these individuals to claim a limited deduction on their 2020 federal income tax returns for cash contributions made to certain qualifying charitable organizations and still claim the standard deduction. Nearly nine in 10 taxpayers now take the standard deduction and could potentially qualify.
- Disasters – Special tax law provisions may help taxpayers and businesses recover financially from the impact of a disaster, especially when the federal government declares their location to be a major disaster area. Some 2020 tax deadlines in certain counties have been extended into 2021 due to recent wildfires, hurricanes or flooding.