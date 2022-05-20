Barrasso's letter

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

WASHINGTON -- Improve permitting processes for mining critical minerals on federal lands, one of Wyoming's two U.S. senators asked the heads of two federal agencies.

John Barrasso, R-Wyo., sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the lawmaker's office announced Thursday. "Both departments are required to improve the quality and timeliness of federal critical mineral permitting processes under Section 40206" of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, an emailed news release contended.

"I write to remind you of your statutory obligation to improve permitting processes for the mining of critical minerals on federal land," Barrasso wrote in the letter to the heads of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture. The letter was dated Wednesday.

