...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast
Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne,
Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, Kimball, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
WASHINGTON -- Improve permitting processes for mining critical minerals on federal lands, one of Wyoming's two U.S. senators asked the heads of two federal agencies.
John Barrasso, R-Wyo., sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the lawmaker's office announced Thursday. "Both departments are required to improve the quality and timeliness of federal critical mineral permitting processes under Section 40206" of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, an emailed news release contended.
"I write to remind you of your statutory obligation to improve permitting processes for the mining of critical minerals on federal land," Barrasso wrote in the letter to the heads of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture. The letter was dated Wednesday.