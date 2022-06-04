Buffalo Bulletin
BUFFALO – Michael Rea focused the lens of his microscope, scanning each section of a small dish, sifting through specks and smudges, looking for something. Behind him, Brent and Stephanie Painter monitored his progress on a small, black tablet. The garage was quiet, other than the sound of the wind.
Rea shifted in his seat.
“It’s not looking good,” he said to the Painters.
They were looking for embryos.
The Painters had hired Rea to extract as many embryos as he could from a promising young heifer. If all went according to plan, they would transfer the embryos to commercial cattle able to bring the embryos to term, increasing the number of genetically superior cattle the Painters could raise in a year – and their profits. An expensive and time-consuming process, it would be well worth the cost if it worked.
It wasn’t working.
Trixie, the heifer, had produced just a handful of immature egg cells, none of which were usable. Rea wasn’t shocked. He said that heifers who hadn’t borne a calf before, like Trixie, weren’t great candidates for embryo transfer. Still, he collects an average of seven decent embryos from each cow he works with, he said. To find none was unusual. And frustrating.
If Rea couldn’t find an embryo, that was time and money down the drain for the Painters, who operate Painted Cattle in Johnson County, a show-cattle-producing company. They had another option, though, a second cow that might be able to make up for Trixie’s shortcomings.
“Hopefully, this cow will bring us up to average,” Rea said, putting away the equipment he’d used on Trixie. “Or she could take us over average hopefully.”
Embryo transfer isn’t new. The first successful transfer occurred in 1890, when scientists transferred embryos between rabbits, according to a history of bovine embryo transfer published by the Western College of Veterinary Medicine. Since then, the practice has expanded to all sorts of animals: rats, mice, sheep, pigs, goats, horses. The goal, always, is to improve the genetic stock of the herd.
It takes a month of work to prepare and, even on the small scale the Painters attempted, well over $1,000, they said. As of 2017, just 3% of American cattle operations conducted embryo transfer, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The payoff can be significant. Over a short period of time, the genetic quality of a herd can be drastically improved. So can the profits.
“I mean, the sky’s the limit, really,” Brent Painter said. “Start them at $1,500 and they could sell for $10,000.”
Last year, Brent traveled to Mississippi to learn how to conduct embryo transfer.
“I want to be the show calf producer for Johnson County,” Painter said. “I want to compete with the guys in Iowa that have been doing it for 30 years now.”
Process
Due to the equipment required, Painter hired Rea to “flush” the two cattle he’d selected as embryo transfer candidates, extracting their embryos.
Before flushing, the cows undergo a month of hormone treatment – sometimes as many as two shots a day – to stimulate “superovulation” and produce multiple eggs at one time. Both the embryo-producing cattle and the embryo-receiving cattle must also be synchronized, so that they are in the same stage of their estrous cycle.
Once they’re ready, the cows are artificially inseminated and, seven days later, ready to be flushed. The embryos collected during flushing can either be transferred immediately to recipient cows or be frozen.
The Painters’ intention was to transfer the freshly flushed embryos to six recipient cows they had prepared. But that plan hinged on finding embryos in the first place.
Rea pulled on rubber work boots and a navy blue jumpsuit with the sleeves torn off. The Painters’ second cow and second chance was Roxy, a big black cow who’d already borne a calf. Rea began by administering an anesthetic to the base of Roxy’s tail and applying a disinfectant to her hindquarters. With a red plastic glove pulled up to his shoulder blade, Rea inserted a catheter through Roxy’s cervix and into her uterus.
With his left arm inserted into Roxy’s rectum, Rea massaged the uterus, waiting until it was filled with an IV solution. Then, with his right hand, he switched the direction of the solution and let it flow back out, down a second tube, where it trickled into the plastic pail and passed through a filter that caught any potential embryos. A cow’s embryo is about 130 microns large – twice the size of a human hair.
The process of filling the uterus and flushing it, over and over again, takes 20 to 30 minutes.
Based in Billings, Rea travels across Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and even into Nebraska and North and South Dakota. This keeps him busy for most of the year, doing as many as 20 flushings a week, he said. His new pickup already had 2,500 miles on it when he arrived at the Painter barn.
Bovine embryo transfer runs in Rea’s family. Rea learned how to transfer embryos from his father and spent several years in Russia.