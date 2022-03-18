JACKSON(WNE) — With a never-before-seen partnership between philanthropists and the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department, along with a 2.5% loan from First Republic Bank, the 57 units of the Jackson Street Apartments have the green light for development.
The new rental community, five years in the making, is set to be built on 10 lots south of Snake River Brewing. It will be the largest 100% permanently deed-restricted development built in Teton County to date.
On Tuesday, Teton County commissioners unanimously approved the 57 units, 75% of which will be “affordable” rentals for people making 120% or less of median family income.
The other 25% will not have income limits but will be “workforce” restricted, meaning renters need to make at least 75% of their household income locally and cannot own property within 150 miles of the county. All tenant households will need to have to have at least one person working full-time locally.
Twelve of the “affordable” units will be for “very low-income” households making 0% to 50% of median family income for Teton County. There will be 23 units for “low-income” households, which are those making 50% to 80% of median family income, and eight for those making 80% to 120%.
The project was made possible by a donation from the Cumming Foundation, which will donate six lots it owns, appraised last November at $11.5 million, and $10 million in cash to the development.
Teton County will contribute four adjacent lots it owns to the south of the Cumming Foundation’s lots, appraised at $5.6 million, in addition to $5 million of housing mitigation fees.