LARAMIE – In another step aimed at increasing access to affordable housing, the Laramie City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that will ease residential housing standards.
The changes include smaller minimum lot and setback requirements, which will allow developers to build smaller houses closer together, as well as the elimination of a garage requirement.
“There’s a lot of small lots that were previously too small to build on,” contractor Michael Sisneros said of the proposed changes during a public comment period at Tuesday’s council meeting. “These things will allow for the building to happen in certain locations that will allow us to put homes together for folks.”
Sisneros said that home prices have increased drastically in the past two years because of higher costs for materials and supply chain issues that make the process take longer. Spurred by changes in consumer behavior and other developments during the COVID-19 pandemic, housing prices have been on the rise nationally and also locally.
Council member Fred Schmechel said that there now are only about 14 existing homes for sale in Laramie.
“I think that this is about new housing, and we desperately need it,” Schmechel said. “I feel that Laramie is 14,000 or 15,000 units behind. ... We have an opportunity to fix that now and I think this is part of that equation.”
The changes also expand the potential for homeowners to build accessory dwelling units on their properties. These units can be attached or detached from a principal structure, but must follow a set of stipulations such as having a separate entrance and utility access.
The units must be between 200 and 600 square feet and cannot exceed 40% of the size of the property’s primary structure.
Laramie resident Brett Glass expressed concern during the public comment period that the changes would hurt the character of residential neighborhoods while not actually making headway toward more affordable housing.
Later on, City Planner Philipp Gabathuler said he expects the changes to mostly impact new development rather than existing neighborhoods.
“Developers build what they can sell,” council member Erin O’Doherty said. “If there isn’t a market for the small homes, they aren’t going to develop them, but I want to give them an option.”
The ordinance is scheduled to go through a second reading April 5 and a third reading April 19 before final approval.