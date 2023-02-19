Solar farm

A Utah rancher told Bill Barron of Citizens' Climate Lobby that he doesn't believe humans are causing climate change, but he installed solar panels because they offered cheaper power. 

 Unsplash

POWELL — Talking about climate change in Wyoming — where roughly half of the state government’s revenue comes from fossil fuels — can make for a “tough conversation,” Bill Barron admits.

But for the second time in four years, the regional coordinator for the Citizens’ Climate Lobby toured the state to promote “climate solutions,” visiting Casper, Sheridan, Lander, Pinedale, Cody and Powell.

