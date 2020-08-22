CHEYENNE – Though most details of the state’s $250 million budget cuts won’t come to light until at least next week, a new in-state call center aiming to reduce Wyoming’s high suicide rates won’t be on the initial chopping block.
Until earlier this month, Wyoming had been the only state without a locally based call center for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In 2018, the state had the second-highest suicide rate in the country, according to data from the American Association of Suicidology.
Though funding was approved by the state Legislature during its budget session earlier this year, a call center was set up at Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper and began operating earlier this month. Prior to that, Wyomingites’ calls to the national hotline were routed to centers in other states.
With the Wyoming Department of Health preparing a 9% cut to its 2021-22 biennium budget – part of the $250 million in cuts being made across state agencies – Stephanie Pyle, senior administrator for the WDH Public Health Division, told lawmakers Friday that funding for the hotline isn’t being considered as part of that reduction.
“The lifeline operates from Wyoming five days a week, eight hours a day during peak call times,” Pyle told members of the Legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee. “The calls outside of those times are still answered by national call centers, but it’s been very important to have that local resource in place.”
The call center has already seen considerable demand for its services.
Since opening about 10 days ago, the hotline has averaged five to 10 calls per night, with at least one of those being a “serious incident,” Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers Executive Director Andrea Summerville told the committee Friday.
“I think right out the gate, it’s demonstrating the need for Wyoming,” Summerville said.
Health officials had requested the center last winter to allow Wyomingites to speak with mental health experts more knowledgable about local recourses. According to Summerville, those dynamics are already playing out as expected.
“We can speak directly to the importance of doing that warm handoff, and that is happening with these serious calls that need immediate intervention, either to law enforcement or to mental health counselors,” Summerville said. “Our local Suicide Lifeline Center run out of CWCC has the ability to make those direct connections and stay on the phone with somebody until that help arrives.”
“I think we’re starting to see just immediately, in those first 10 days, some very positive results,” she added.
Despite the encouraging signs, uncertainty still abounds for the future of mental health services in the state. With the state facing a projected $1.5 billion total revenue shortfall over the next two years, Gov. Mark Gordon has already mentioned mental health treatment as an area that will likely take a hit.
During the meeting, committee co-chair Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, warned that mental health services, which lack the federal dollar matches of other programs like Medicaid, would end up being a target for budget cuts.
“I am concerned that if we aren’t careful, we could get the whole system unbalanced with budget cuts and have consequences that we don’t expect,” Scott said.
Details of the initial round of state budget cuts could be made public as soon as next week.