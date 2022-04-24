CHEYENNE – A pint of blood can make a lifetime of a difference, and Cheyenne Day of Giving draws a good deal of blood.
Day of Giving will be held on Friday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park. The event is an all-encompassing call for community members to donate to those in need – be it blood, medical supplies, food, personal care items and money, which goes to local charity organizations.
The event was founded by Greta Morrow. While she’s no longer on the board, she has been helping with Day of Giving for the past 17 years.
Last year, 53 community business and groups participated in Day of Giving, and more than 26,000 pounds of nonperishable food and personal care items were donated in a single day. Almost $80,000 was donated.
“It’s an effort to bring the community together, all parts of the community,” Morrow said in a recent phone interview. “It’s the process of bringing them together to teach them or make them aware of the very large at-risk populations in our area – ones that are in dire financial need, who literally cannot afford food.”
What Morrow wants to focus on, for now, is the impact that Day of Giving has for those who experience medical disabilities and chronic illness.
In 1995, Morrow was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma. She received seven kinds of chemotherapy before 2001, when she survived a bone marrow transplant. She needed countless blood transfusions, so if it weren’t for blood donors, she likely would have died.
There will be a blood drive on site at the Kiwanis Community House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13. Donors can also head to Vitalant headquarters on 112 East Eighth Ave., from May 8-20 if they want to give blood outside of the designated event. (To sign up for an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org.)
In the past years, Cheyenne has been generous. Still, there are some challenges to overcome with convincing more people to donate blood. Morrow said the key is to be direct.
“If people believe you and they trust you, and you can be specific and concrete about what you need, then they know they can make a difference,” Morrow said. “If they know that they as an individual can make a difference, then they’re more apt to do it.”
It helps to see how direct an impact donors can make, particularly for people like Brooke Way, who is the communications manager at Vitalant. When she was in high school, Way started to get alarmingly tired. She had extensive amounts of blood work done, and, for a period of time, the medical professionals couldn’t figure out what was wrong.
She learned that she was born with a rare genetic blood disorder called thalassemia, which causes her to have a dangerously low level of hemoglobin. In other words, Way’s blood wasn’t carrying enough oxygen throughout her body.
Once they identified the problem, Way began receiving monthly blood transfusions that allowed her to remain on the cheerleading squad. She argues she wasn’t a normal teenager, by any means, but having transfusions allowed her to live the life of one.
“Without these donors, I wouldn’t be able to function or live my life fully,” Way said. “It really is critical to have this blood donation, because there is no cure for thalassemia yet.”
Today, she hikes and lives a life free of perceived disability. Because red blood cells have a life span of 42 days, she must continue to receive monthly transfusions.
The demand is higher than ever, as just this past January, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage.
Right now, there is an urgent need for type O blood and platelets. On May 13, Day of Giving has 30 blood donor time slots to fill.
“We know we have limited time, whether it’s a limited time of 90 years or a limited time of 20 or 50 or whatever,” Morrow said. “We spend time, we talk about spending time, our time is valuable. If somebody can can figure out how to give an hour of their time, they can save a human being’s life.”