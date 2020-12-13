CHEYENNE – Unlike in previous years, there were no symphony performances or piping-hot latkes at this year’s menorah lighting at the State Capitol. Instead, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the Hanukkah celebration was held outside in a socially distanced fashion, with fewer decorations than usual.
Despite the ceremony's scaled-down setup, religious leaders and elected officials on hand agreed the values of Hanukkah were especially necessary this year. Before the lighting of a menorah that stood in front of the Capitol, Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, spiritual leader of the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming, acknowledged this year’s Hanukkah celebration is different from in the past, but he said its central message “still resonates today more than ever.”
"The story of the menorah is the story of perseverance,” Mendelsohn said. "In a world that says darkness will ultimately supersede over light, the menorah responds back and says, ‘Not so.’”
"This year was a dark year for many of us, a year where there was much suffering that took place all across the world and throughout America – the pain of isolation, the pain of sickness, the pain of wonder and anxiety and uncertainty,” he continued. “Then, comes along the menorah and reminds us light will prevail in the end. Goodness will overcome.”
The holiday of Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians around 165 B.C. and the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles on each day of the festival.
This year, the Hanukkah season runs from Dec. 10 through Dec. 18, meaning the celebration Monday fell right in the middle of the Jewish celebration. Each night, a candle is lit on a candelabra with nine branches, known as a menorah. The middle candle, known as a shamash, is used to light the eight other candles until the final night of the festival.
After Mendelsohn spoke, he invited Gov. Mark Gordon to offer a few words. In his first public appearance since recovering from COVID-19, Gordon noted the state's menorah lighting has occurred for 13 straight years, though the ceremony has looked different nearly every year due to prior reconstruction at the Capitol.
“We have seen this menorah in so many locations, but it always brings the same view,” Gordon said. "It always brings that same sense of hope.”
Gordon was then asked by the rabbi to light the shamash, which is known as the “service candle” for the rest on the menorah.
“As our governor serves the people of Wyoming with love and compassion, we would like to ask Governor Gordon to please join us to light the first candle, the service candle, the shamash,” Mendelsohn said.
After Gordon lit the shamash, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow came forward to light the next candle, and three others joined in lighting the menorah to reflect the day of the celebration.
In the face of strong winds and freezing temperatures, the small group of attendants gathered in front of the Capitol, then joined in singing a few traditional Hanukkah songs. Mendelsohn had them move through the singing a little quicker than usual due to the “balmy” weather.
"Welcome to Wyoming: where the wind is louder than the rabbi,” Mendelsohn joked.