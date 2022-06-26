CHEYENNE – Students from Laramie County recently earned spots on honor rolls from universities and colleges nationwide.
Rachel Morman of Cheyenne was recognized at the College of Saint Mary’s Occupational Therapy White Coat Ceremony in Nebraska, which is held before students begin the clinical portion of their program.
Ryan Stampfli of Cheyenne was named to the spring 2022 President’s List at Gonzaga University in Washington. To qualify for the list, students must earn a semester GPA of at least 3.85.
Rylee Vigil of Cheyenne made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Samford University in Alabama. Students must be enrolled full time and earn a GPA of at least 3.5 to qualify for the list.
Lexie Jenkins of Burns made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Curry College in Massachusetts. Full-time students must earn a semester GPA of at least 3.3 to qualify.
Joshua Sackman of Cheyenne was named to the spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll at Bismarck State College in North Dakota. To qualify for the list, full-time students must earn a semester GPA of at least 3.5.
Alyssa Cudney of Hillsdale and Jason Weller of Pine Bluffs made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Black Hills State University in South Dakota. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.5.
Richard Matthew Vega of Cheyenne made the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Central Methodist University in Missouri. To qualify, students must earn a semester GPA of at least 3.5.
Natalie Saunders of Cheyenne earned academic distinction at Whitman College in Washington. To qualify, students must be enrolled full time and earn a semester GPA of at least 3.5.
Alexandria Isabella Million Rinne earned a spot on the College of Arts and Sciences spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To qualify, students must achieve a GPA of at least 3.7.
Nicolas Vite of Cheyenne made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Upper Iowa University. Students must be enrolled full time and earn a GPA of at least 3.5 to qualify.