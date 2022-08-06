CHEYENNE – Students originally from the southeast Wyoming area have recently earned honors from their colleges and universities across the country.
Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne was named to the president's list at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan for the winter 2022 semester. To make the list, students must be enrolled full-time and earn at 4.0 GPA.
Lindsay Weekly of Cheyenne graduated cum laude from Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree in May.
From Cheyenne, Valerie Marie Aguilera Nelson, Parker Anderson, Kaleb Blackmore, Courtney Darlene Carrothers, Chance Crosier, Danielle Holloway and Victoria Kerns were named to the dean's list at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To make the list, students must take at least six credits and maintain both a semester and cumulative GPA of at least 3.5.
Noelle Lowry and Katie Overstreet, both of Cheyenne, earned spots on the dean's honor roll at the University of Northern Colorado. Students on the dean's honor roll must have a combined GPA between 3.5 and 3.74 during two semesters and have completed at least 24 credit hours.
From Cheyenne, Blake Danni, Zach Dillingham, Kelsey Erickson, Frank Gase, Trinity Johnson, Ciana Konyha and Kylie Ross earned spots of the dean's list of academic distinction at the University of Northern Colorado. Students on the list must have a combined GPA of at least 3.75 during two semesters and have completed at least 24 credit hours.