CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library Foundation wasted no time when it came to preparing for Wyoming’s first statewide giving day, WyoGives 2020.
“First, we created a training for people, our ‘fundraising champions,’ we called them, who helped us fundraise directly,” said Foundation Assistant Heather Jensen. “We tried to think of different ways in which they could get the word out about WyoGives … we supplied them with (social media) posts, we provided them things they could email, tried to supply them with everything they could need to get the word out.”
The board of directors had 100% participation, Jensen added, and the foundation also reached out to countless volunteers and other friends of the library in order to let them know about the July 15 fundraising event, which was an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
Overall, the inaugural WyoGives Day of Giving raised $551,381 for 129 of the state’s nonprofits.
Although she said the team was concerned not enough people would hear about the new initiative, the library foundation created a strategy that worked for them. It landed in 12th place on the leaderboard, with a total of $10,060 raised from 74 donors.
Those funds will go directly toward the Laramie County Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge 2020, and Jensen said she thinks promoting that helped reach more people because locals understand the importance of youth education.
Black Dog Animal Rescue landed in the second-place slot statewide with $22,900.20 in donations and the highest number of unique donors, 159.
Communications Manager Kaitlin Whitman said Black Dog worked hard to push out information about WyoGives long before July 15, and credits the Wyoming Nonprofit Network for helping advertise the initiative further.
“We were blown away by the number of supporters we got,” Whitman said. “I was very surprised and happy when we reached No. 1 on the leaderboard for a unique number of donors. We have such a large community of supporters that value the work we do.”
Whitman added that, like basically every nonprofit, Black Dog had to cancel several fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so these funds are perhaps more important than ever. The donations received from WyoGives will help with medical costs, such as spaying/neutering, vaccines, supplies, animal transport and day-to-day operations.
However, these funds only make a dent in recovering from the lost funds from the shelter’s gala, cornhole tournament and other events, so Whitman said supporters should continue to check the nonprofit’s website and social media platforms for more fundraising opportunities.
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne landed in the 14th slot on the leaderboard with $8,605.71 in donations from 41 donors, and Director of Development Wendy Fanning said a large portion of that is thanks to a generous partner.
“We are incredibly grateful to Wyoming Bank and Trust – they gave us a matching gift,” Fanning said, adding that it was a team effort between the bank and individual donors. “We love Wyoming and how Wyomingites always come together, no matter what part they live in, to support each other.”
To get the word out, Boys & Girls Club also utilized social media, posting photos of club members with fliers, and sharing a video made by its board of directors. The money raised will go directly back to the kids, supporting the club’s academic and other “life-changing” programs.
Fanning pointed out that a completely virtual fundraising event like this is great because donors throughout the state can learn about and donate to organizations they’d never heard of previously, helping the nonprofits broaden their reach beyond their immediate community for future fundraising efforts.
“It was really great for the nonprofits of our state to come together and support one another,” she said.