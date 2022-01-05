CHEYENNE – Due to inclement weather, many local government offices, schools and services will be closed Thursday. 

City Government: Due to inclement weather and poor road conditions, all non-emergency city offices will close at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6. The Goal Setting Work Session scheduled for Thursday is postponed and will be rescheduled and announced to the public at a later date.

State Government: State of Wyoming government offices will remain open Thursday, but have a telework option for their employees as needed.

Laramie County School District 1: Due to road conditions and extreme cold temperatures for schools, Laramie County School District is taking part in virtual classes Thursday, Jan. 6.

Laramie County School District 2: Laramie County School District 2 will be conducting virtual classes and their campuses have been closed due to weather on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Laramie County Community College: Due to weather conditions, Laramie County Community College will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 6 and employees will be working remotely. This closure includes the Cheyenne and Albany County Campuses, and Pine Bluffs activities. All events are canceled.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus