...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally
ranging from 6 to 12 inches, with local amounts up to 15 inches
possible near the core of the heaviest snow bands south of
Wheatland. Slight lower amounts near the Colorado border. Wind
chills as low as minus 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including Douglas,
Wheatland, Torrington, Chugwater, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
This also includes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
The most likely area for snowfall amounts exceeding one foot
extends from near Wheatland and Chugwater in southern Platte
County southeastward into far southwestern Goshen and northern
Laramie counties NOT including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...6 AM MST this morning until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&