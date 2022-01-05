CHEYENNE – Due to inclement weather, many local government offices and services will be closed starting Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. 

Transfer Station Office: The City’s Solid Waste Transfer Station Office will be closing due to severe weather at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Transfer Station office will reopen Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 a.m.

Happy Jack Landfill: The City’s Landfill is closed due to severe weather and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 6. 

Cheyenne Municipal Court: The Municipal Court Building is closed due to severe weather and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 6. 

Cheyenne Transit Program: The Cheyenne Transit Program will be closing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday due to weather. Officials are actively reaching out to individuals with trips scheduled later today.

Cheyenne Aquatic Center: The Cheyenne Aquatic Center is closed due to weather and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 6.

Updates will continue throughout the day. 

