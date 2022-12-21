The composition of a standing legislative committee critical to shaping Wyoming’s financial picture has taken a hard turn to the right. Four of the five members of the incoming Senate Revenue Committee have signed anti-tax pledges, made similar campaign promises to voters or spent their previous years in the body lawmaking along tax-averse lines.

That’s encouraging for someone like House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, who’d like to see state government tighten its belt.

