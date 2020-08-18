CHEYENNE – In one of the more competitive local statehouse races, incumbent Sen. Anthony Bouchard beat challenger Erin Johnson by about 100 votes in the Republican primary for Senate District 6.
Bouchard, who has been one of the more conservative members of the state Senate during his four-year term, won with just over 2,000 votes in the district, which covers eastern Laramie County and a sliver of Goshen County.
Johnson, who previously served as executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, had about 1,900 Wyomingites cast ballots for her.
Bouchard, who was first elected in 2016, had a major legislative victory in 2018 with the passage of a “Stand your ground” bill that he sponsored. Reached after his victory Tuesday night, Bouchard said his legislative track record helped him win the nomination.
“I think (they chose me) because I have a stellar voting record, and I worked hard on my committees,” said Bouchard. “I think the people know that."
Bouchard will now face Britney Wallesch, a Democrat who ran unopposed in the primary election Tuesday, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Senate District 8
Incumbent Affie Ellis comfortably defeated challenger Dan Young in the Republican primary Tuesday for Senate District 8.
Ellis, who was first elected in 2016, won over 1,100 votes in the district, while Young, who ran a campaign slightly to the right of the incumbent, had roughly 600 ballots cast for him.
Ellis, who serves on the Senate Education Committee and the Senate Revenue Committee, said she was “humbled and honored" in an interview after her victory was confirmed Tuesday night.
“When I ran in 2016, I promised to serve with facts, knowledge and action,” Ellis said. “All of the last four years, I’ve had a strong track record of getting bills passed in the Wyoming Legislature.”
“Going forward, I know there are many people who are concerned about the state of our economy,” she continued. “I really look forward to the opportunity to find ways to get Wyoming’s economy back on track and get people back to work."
Ellis will now face former state representative James Byrd in the Nov. 3 general election. Byrd ran unopposed in the Democratic primary race for the seat.