CHEYENNE – Sixty years ago, on Sept. 23, 1960, presidential candidate John F. Kennedy visited Cheyenne on the campaign trail, drawing unprecedented crowds of tens of thousands of people.
This year, on the same date, Cheyenne saw another presidential candidate share his vision for the future, though this visit came with less fanfare. Independent candidate Brock Pierce was joined by his campaign team and Mayor Marian Orr Wednesday morning at Frontier Park, where he shared the plans he’d carry out as president of the United States.
“For those of us that live in Wyoming, we know that we are typically seen as a flyover state, with the exception of 60 years ago,” Orr said. “... How better on this day to have yet another presidential candidate choose Cheyenne, Wyoming, as a place to set foot and tell us his expectations for the country and where we should be going in the future.”
Cheyenne was just one stop on a cross-country campaign tour, where Pierce will attempt to drum up support from voters who are tired of the status quo. Running as an independent, Pierce said his campaign offers an alternative to the “harmful” two-party system.
“I believe we’ve been tricked into believing we only have two choices, and I think we need to dispel that illusion because that’s what will ultimately serve us best. We are the majority, and we’ve been convinced that we can only choose red and blue. ... 30% of those registered to vote are registered as independents, but they don’t vote that way because we’ve been convinced we can’t,” Pierce said.
Pierce will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot in Wyoming and 15 other states, but the goal of his campaign isn’t to win the Electoral College. To become president, a candidate needs a majority of votes in the Electoral College, and Pierce said he’s aiming to win enough states so that no candidate has the majority.
“If I were to win three states, it becomes likely that no one wins in the general election. So what happens if no one wins? The top three candidates are taken to the House of Representatives, and the House of Representatives then chooses the president,” Pierce said.
As a cryptocurrency billionaire and child actor, perhaps most well known for his appearance in “The Mighty Ducks,” Pierce comes with experience foreign to a number of politicians, being immersed in the world of technology and blockchain. The main tenant of his campaign relates to how technology can be used for the betterment of the country.
“Technology is amoral; it’s not good or bad. It’s a tool. How we use it is what matters, which is why we need to have our fingers on the pulse and to understand where we’re going, not managing technology through the rearview mirror, but having foresight to know how to navigate the opportunistic road ahead,” Pierce said.
For a place like Wyoming, Pierce pointed to initiatives like BeefChain, which allows Wyoming farmers to get premium prices for premium beef using blockchain technology, and carbon capture technology development that could help sustain the coal industry.
“The answer is that we have 21st century solutions for our 21st century problems. Innovation is the answer,” Pierce said.
During his experience in the tech industry, Pierce was tied up in sexual abuse allegations when working with Digital Entertainment Network and Marc Collins-Rector, who is a convicted pedophile. An allegation from 1999, when Pierce was a teenager, claimed he provided drugs to boys and pressured them for sex, and in 2002, Interpol found images of child pornography at the Spanish house Pierce stayed in with Collins-Rector, according to Buzzfeed News.
Ultimately, Pierce was never charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing through the years.
As to why he’s running for president now, Pierce gave a one-word answer: “Love.”
“We don’t feel like the United States right now; we feel like the divided states because we’re hearing continual messages of fear and hate,” he said. “And I want to remind all of us to fear less and love more, because love is the answer. Unity is the answer. We have to find a path to harmony to unify this nation, to find a collective path forward together.
“As we came out of the Great Depression, World War I, World War II, there was an opportunity, and what happened historically is this nation was able to unify around a shared vision. We have that opportunity again, now, and the stakes are higher than ever before.”