CHEYENNE – The indoor public entrance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department will be closed through June 30 due to construction.
Patients can still enter the department through its main outside entrance along 23rd Street.
The closure is due to renovation that will create two Emergency Department entrances and waiting areas. One entrance and waiting area will be for patients with potentially communicable diseases like COVID-19 and the flu. The second entrance and waiting area will be for patients with injuries and non-communicable illnesses.
Signage has been posted to notify patients and visitors of the closure and to direct them to the Emergency Department’s exterior main entrance.