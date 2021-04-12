CHEYENNE – An infectious viral disease of rabbits, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2), has recently been confirmed in a domestic rabbit in Albany County, through collaboration with the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, Wyoming Livestock Board, and USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
This is the first confirmed case in domestic rabbits in Wyoming. The disease has also been previously confirmed in wild rabbits in Albany, Laramie and Park counties.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease is a highly contagious disease of wild and domestic rabbits that can kill 80-100% of infected animals. RHDV2 does not affect people or other animals. This virus can cause sudden death in rabbits, and may spread through direct contact with other infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or materials coming in contact with them. Rabbits at highest risk are those exposed to wild rabbits or jackrabbits. RHDV2 can survive in the environment for an extended period of time. This disease has also been reported in New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Florida, Montana, Oregon, and Idaho.
Currently, there are no licensed RHDV2 vaccines produced in the United States. The USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics is approving importation of two RHDV2 vaccines from Europe. Accredited veterinarians may import vaccine at the discretion of the state veterinarian. An APHIS import permit is required. The accredited veterinarian is responsible for international shipment logistics of the vaccine.
Rabbit owners are advised to enhance their typical biosecurity measures, by not allowing visitors to rabbitries, keeping wild rabbits from co-mingling with domestic/pet rabbits (i.e. fencing), and limiting new animal introduction, including a proper quarantine period for new individuals. Additionally, good biosecurity measures for rabbit owners should include: hand washing before and after working with rabbits, a change of clothing/footwear, and not sharing equipment with other rabbit owners. Rabbit owners who have questions about this disease should contact their veterinarian.
RHDV2 is a reportable disease in Wyoming and the U.S., and anyone suspecting the disease in domestic rabbits is required to report to USDA APHIS and the State Veterinarian immediately. If a case in a domestic rabbit is suspected, veterinarians should call 307-857-4140 or 307-777-6440.
Any suspect wild rabbit deaths should be reported to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s State Wildlife Veterinarian at the Wildlife Health Laboratory, 307-745-5865. Additionally, anyone that comes into contact with dead game is advised to wear gloves if handling/cleaning carcasses, and to not harvest sick animals.
Visit https://wlsb.state.wy.us/public/animal-health for more information and resources on Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease.