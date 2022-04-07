Gusty northwest winds around 45 to 55 mph will continue through
A Laramie County Sheriff’s Office pickup truck. Photo taken on April 5, 2022, in the parking garage used by LCSO. Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The local sheriff’s deputy who was shot over the weekend has recently left the hospital, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has announced.
The unidentified deputy, a male who was assigned to patrol duties, had been shot Saturday amid an apparent exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was then shot to death. The deputy was taken to the intensive care unit at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he had been in stable condition.
On Wednesday, LCSO said the wounded deputy was discharged from CRMC. He “is resting at home, where his recovery period is expected to last several months,” the agency said in an updated written statement.
LCSO said the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the deputy-involved shooting. DCI did not have any immediate update on its probe.
The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the deputy, and in recent days it has not provided additional information on the incident. Limiting the release of information during an investigation is typical among local and federal agencies.
