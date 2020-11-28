CHEYENNE– John Christian Tygart, a Wyoming inmate, died Thursday from a suspected suicide at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
Tygart was originally convicted of child abuse in Laramie County on Sept. 24 and sentenced to two to four years in prison by District Court Judge Thomas Campbell.
Tygart was born on May 8, 1999, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
The matter is under investigation by the Torrington Police Department Corner’s Office. As required by department policy, an autopsy has been ordered.