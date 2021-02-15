CHEYENNE – Enroll Wyoming navigators are available to help Wyoming residents sign up for insurance on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace during a special open enrollment period that runs through May 15.
“While a spring open enrollment has never been offered before, we know it will be beneficial to those in Wyoming who need health insurance,” Enroll Wyoming Marketplace Navigator Dasa Robertson said in a news release.
Enroll Wyoming navigators provide help free of charge. They can be reached by calling 211 and asking the operator to be transferred to a Marketplace Navigator. Wyoming’s Health Insurance Marketplace was created nearly a decade ago as a result of the Affordable Care Act. The Marketplace allows consumers to compare insurance plans and to sign up for a policy on the website www.healthcare.gov.
Robertson said one benefit of Marketplace insurance is that most consumers qualify for subsidies, making the plans much more affordable than many other options. Another benefit is that for the first time in several years, two companies are offering health insurance on the Wyoming Marketplace.
Robertson also warned Wyoming consumers to be careful about where they search and sign up for Marketplace health insurance.
“There are fraudulent companies with fake websites that look official,” Robertson said in the release. “They are more than willing to take your money, but provide no services. If you plan to search on your own, make sure you are using the authentic marketplace website, which is www.healthcare.gov.”