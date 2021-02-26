CHEYENNE – A priest, a rabbi and an imam walk into a... well, a Zoom session in Wyoming.
It’s no joke. Known as The Interfaith Amigos, this web-based event takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, March 5. Free and open to the public, registration is required and can be done at thinkwy.org/events or by visiting bit.ly/89836535634.
A trio of spiritual leaders from the religious traditions of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam make up The Interfaith Amigos: Rev. Don Mackenzie, Rabbi Ted Falcon, and Imam Jamal Rahman.
Through a unique and humorous style, the group provides a hope-filled journey of deeper understanding and compassion toward all people.
“The Covid-19 pandemic unmasked long-standing prejudice and discrimination, so the inspiration of this event couldn’t be timelier,” said The Rt. Rev. Paul-Gordon Chandler, bishop of the Episcopal Church of Wyoming and founding president of CARAVAN an international non-profit focused on bringing about transformation through the arts. “They provide an entertaining blend of humor and personal stories to show us how to live together more harmoniously.”
The Interfaith Amigos are sponsored by Wyoming Humanities and The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming, with support from Wyoming Interfaith Network, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, and CARAVAN.
This program is presented as the official launch of “Abraham: Out of One, Many,” an exhibition curated by CARAVAN of three celebrated Middle Eastern artists. The exhibition will be showcased across the state this spring.