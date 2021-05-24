CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue's interim chief will officially be appointed to the position on a permanent basis during the city council's Monday evening meeting.
John Kopper was chosen in December by then-Mayor-elect Patrick Collins to become interim chief of the city's fire department, replacing former Chief Greg Hoggatt, who had served in the position since September 2017.
"The last five months, he's just been exceptional at working to meet our goals," Collins said of Kopper on Monday afternoon. "He just hit the ground running, and I just think he is the epitome of what a fire chief should be."
Those goals have included putting together projects for the city's sixth-penny sales tax ballot, figuring out how to reduce the cost of new fire stations to stretch city funds further and applying for grants for equipment the department needs, Collins said.
Kopper has more than 25 years of professional firefighting experience. He served as the interim fire chief for the Wyoming Air National Guard Fire Department, and before that served as assistant chief of operations, emergency management superintendent and assistant chief of training for the Wyoming Air National Guard. Kopper was also a fire instructor and curriculum developer for the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy in San Angelo, Texas, and a firefighter at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
"I feel very humbled and excited to be a part of that organization. It’s been a dream of mine throughout my entire career to reach this point, and it’s just icing on the cake to be a part of CFR," Kopper said in December. "I feel like I’ve pretty much been handed over a Super Bowl team, and I have a great responsibility. So, I’m pretty excited."
After he chose Kopper as interim chief, Collins said he was most excited about what he thought Kopper would do for the department’s culture.
"I talked to tons of people who served under him, and he’s a mentor, he’s a communicator," Collins said. "I think some of the battles that we had between management and the union, I think he’s going to be the guy to help work through those, you know, where we can get back to a feeling of trust between management and the labor in the fire department."
Back in December, Kopper told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that his main focuses would include professional development, mentoring and "establishing a high morale within the department."
"My priority is the health, safety and welfare of the men and women at CFR – no exceptions," he said.