CHEYENNE – Newly-appointed Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred moved quickly last week to request the removal of absentee ballot drop boxes across the state.

Just three days after he was sworn into office, he sent a letter Friday to all 23 county clerks, asking them to consider the request, if not for this election, then for 2024 and all future elections.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus