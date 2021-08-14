CODY — Federal agencies recently announced $2 million in grants to support Tribal- and state-led efforts to restore and improve habitat for big game species across the West.
The U.S. Departments of the Interior and Agriculture announced their support for the state of Wyoming’s wildlife migration strategy, which is designed to improve outcomes for wildlife, honor private landowner rights, and preserve multiple-use opportunities.
The announcement comes as Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in Wyoming visiting with Gov. Mark Gordon, where they met with local elected leaders in Lander and Tribal leaders on the Wind River Reservation.
In February 2020, Gordon signed an Executive Order to outline a strategy to designate and manage science-based wildlife migration corridors in Wyoming.
The agencies announced today $2 million in grants, through the Improving Habitat Quality in Western Big Game Migration Corridors and Habitat Connectivity program, for projects in the West that enhance and improve the quality of state- or Tribal-identified priority big-game habitat, stopover areas, and migration corridors on federal land, or voluntary efforts on private and Tribal land.
To advance the state’s Migration Corridor Conservation Strategy, Interior and USDA are committed to leveraging new and existing resources to support sound science and on-the-ground action. The funding could lead to grants that would support the three existing corridors identified by the state’s advisory group: Platte Valley, Baggs, and Sublette. The agencies will also explore ways to better support American farmers, ranchers, and private forest owners in voluntary conservation efforts through existing farm bill conservation programs and other tools, such as the Partners for Fish and Wildlife program.